Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot [Image 3 of 9]

    A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron , Hill Air Force Base, Utah, receive a pre-flight briefing at Tyndall AFB, Florida, May 20, 2021. The 34th FS participated in iteration 21-2 of Checkered Flag, a large-scale aerial exercise hosted by Tyndall designed to integrate fourth and fifth generation airframes and enhance the capabilities of aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 11:49
    Photo ID: 6662013
    VIRIN: 210520-F-DB615-1005
    Resolution: 5298x7947
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot
    A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot
    A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot
    A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot
    A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot
    A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot
    A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot
    A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot
    A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    F-35
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    34th Fighter Squadron
    325th Fighter Wing
    CheckeredFlag212
    Checkered Flag 21-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT