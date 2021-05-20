Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot [Image 7 of 9]

    A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. “Murf” Zillweger, 34th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, prepares for take-off at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 20, 2021. Checkered Flag 21-2 is a large-scale aerial exercise designed to integrate fourth-generation aircraft like the F-15E Strike Eagle and fifth-generation airframes like the F-35 to enhance mobility, deployment and employment capabilities of aviators and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

