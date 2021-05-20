Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot [Image 1 of 9]

    A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. “Murf” Zillweger, 34th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, walks toward the flightline at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 20, 2021. Zillweger volunteered to participate in a social media segment during Checkered Flag 21-2 to show what a day in the life of an F-35 pilot consisted of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 11:49
    Photo ID: 6662011
    VIRIN: 210520-F-DB615-1014
    Resolution: 5298x7947
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    F-35
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    34th Fighter Squadron
    325th Fighter Wing
    CheckeredFlag212
    Checkered Flag 21-2

