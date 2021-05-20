U.S. Air Force Capt. “Murf” Zillweger, 34th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, walks toward the flightline at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 20, 2021. Zillweger volunteered to participate in a social media segment during Checkered Flag 21-2 to show what a day in the life of an F-35 pilot consisted of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 11:49
|Photo ID:
|6662011
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-DB615-1014
|Resolution:
|5298x7947
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life of an F-35 pilot [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT