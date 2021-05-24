96th AMU Keeping the Buffs in the Air

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Payton Innis, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion journeyman checks an engine on a B-52H that just completed missions supporting strategic Bomber Task Force operations across Europe, May 24, 2021. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, as they are intended to deter conflict rather than instigate it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

Date Taken: 05.24.2021
Location: MORÓN AIR BASE, ES