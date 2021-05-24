An Airman from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and a pilot with the 96th Bomb Squadron both conduct post flight inspections on a B-52H that just completed missions supporting strategic Bomber Task Force operations across Europe, May 24, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 08:33 Photo ID: 6661663 VIRIN: 210524-F-SC126-0034 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.71 MB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 96th AMU Keeping the Buffs in the Air [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.