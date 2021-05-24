Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    96th AMU Keeping the Buffs in the Air [Image 5 of 7]

    96th AMU Keeping the Buffs in the Air

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    An Airman from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and a pilot with the 96th Bomb Squadron both conduct post flight inspections on a B-52H that just completed missions supporting strategic Bomber Task Force operations across Europe, May 24, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 08:33
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 
    This work, 96th AMU Keeping the Buffs in the Air [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

