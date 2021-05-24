96th AMU Keeping the Buffs in the Air

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Casillas (left) and Airman 1st Class Paul Board (right), 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs, prepare to launch a B-52H that is supporting strategic Bomber Task Force operations across Europe, May 24, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

Date Taken: 05.24.2021
Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES