U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kaelan Broussard, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion craftsman performs an outlet inspection on a B-52H that is supporting strategic Bomber Task Force operations across Europe, May 24, 2021. Given the inherent speed, flexibility, and range of strategic bombers, Bomber Task Force missions highlight U.S. capabilities to work closely with our allies and partners to any potential adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 08:32 Photo ID: 6661660 VIRIN: 210524-F-SC126-0018 Resolution: 4920x3605 Size: 4.65 MB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 96th AMU Keeping the Buffs in the Air [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.