A family plays on the beach after a base beach cleanup at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2021. The Misawa 5/6 volunteers picked up any garbage they found on the beach so that members could enjoy the base beach just in time for summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 03:10
|Photo ID:
|6661370
|VIRIN:
|210515-F-TG061-1177
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, Misawa 5/6 Warrior’s Beach Clean Up [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
