Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa 5/6 Warrior’s Beach Clean Up [Image 5 of 5]

    Misawa 5/6 Warrior’s Beach Clean Up

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A family plays on the beach after a base beach cleanup at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2021. The Misawa 5/6 volunteers picked up any garbage they found on the beach so that members could enjoy the base beach just in time for summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 03:10
    Photo ID: 6661370
    VIRIN: 210515-F-TG061-1177
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa 5/6 Warrior’s Beach Clean Up [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa 5/6 Warrior’s Beach Clean Up
    Misawa 5/6 Warrior’s Beach Clean Up
    Misawa 5/6 Warrior’s Beach Clean Up
    Misawa 5/6 Warrior’s Beach Clean Up
    Misawa 5/6 Warrior’s Beach Clean Up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    5/6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT