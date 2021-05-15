Misawa 5/6 Warrior’s Beach Clean Up

U.S. Air Force Airman Moises Juarez, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron, holds a toy during a base beach cleanup at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2021. The Misawa 5/6 hosted the event to allow Airmen to serve the community making the environment around them cleaner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

