Misawa 5/6 Warrior’s Beach Clean Up

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shayla Yamasaki and Airman Moises Juarez, both with the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron, pull a tire out of Lake Ogawara during a base beach cleanup at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2021. The group of volunteers swept the whole beach, picking up trash in and out of the water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

