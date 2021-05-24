Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division Gains New Brigadier General

U.S. Army Gen. (Ret.) Vincent Brooks and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Gainey, the deputy commanding general of maneuver, 1st Infantry Division, recite the U.S. Army Officer Oath of Office at Gainey’s promotion ceremony May 24, 2021 at the Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division Headquarters building at Fort Riley, Kansas. Gainey has served over 27 years as a U.S. Army Officer. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

