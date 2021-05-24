Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division Gains New Brigadier General [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division Gains New Brigadier General

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Gen. (Ret.) Vincent Brooks and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Gainey, the deputy commanding general of maneuver, 1st Infantry Division, recite the U.S. Army Officer Oath of Office at Gainey’s promotion ceremony May 24, 2021 at the Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division Headquarters building at Fort Riley, Kansas. Gainey has served over 27 years as a U.S. Army Officer. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 17:43
    Photo ID: 6660994
    VIRIN: 210524-A-QT274-141
    Resolution: 6487x4405
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    This work, Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division Gains New Brigadier General [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

