Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division Gains New Brigadier General

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Raymond Harris (left), the Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division command sergeant major and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims (right), the Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division commanding general, assist U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Gainey (center), the deputy commanding general of maneuver, 1st Infantry Division, in unfurling the brigadier general officer flag at the Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division Headquarters building at Fort Riley, Kansas, May 24, 2021. The unfurling was a part of Gainey’s promotion ceremony from the rank of colonel to brigadier general. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

