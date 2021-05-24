Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division Gains New Brigadier General

Left to Right: U.S. Army Gen. (Ret.) Vincent Brooks, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims, the Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division commanding general, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Gainey, the deputy commanding general of maneuver, 1st Infantry Division, pay their respects during the National Anthem at a ceremony at the Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division Headquarters building at Fort Riley, Kansas, May 24, 2021. The ceremony was held to promote Gainey from the rank of colonel to brigadier general. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

