Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division Gains New Brigadier General

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Gainey, the deputy commanding general of maneuver, 1st Infantry Division, has his rank advanced from colonel to brigadier general by his wife (left) and mother (right) at his promotion ceremony at the Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division Headquarters building at Fort Riley, Kansas, May 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

