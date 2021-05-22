U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phillip Callahan, 19th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, briefs Mobility Airmen prior to Force-on-Force training during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., May 22, 2021. Mobility Guardian invests in Mobility Airmen as the single greatest comparative advantage against an adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 21:21 Photo ID: 6659421 VIRIN: 210522-F-WH061-1154 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.19 MB Location: ALPENA, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobility Airmen conduct Force-on-Force training at Mobility Guardian [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.