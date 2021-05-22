Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Airmen conduct Force-on-Force training at Mobility Guardian [Image 11 of 11]

    Mobility Airmen conduct Force-on-Force training at Mobility Guardian

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phillip Callahan, 19th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, briefs Mobility Airmen prior to Force-on-Force training during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., May 22, 2021. Mobility Guardian invests in Mobility Airmen as the single greatest comparative advantage against an adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Airmen conduct Force-on-Force training at Mobility Guardian [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    Force on Force
    Contingency Response
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

