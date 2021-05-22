Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Airmen conduct Force-on-Force training at Mobility Guardian

    Mobility Airmen conduct Force-on-Force training at Mobility Guardian

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Mobility Airmen receive weapons familiarization training prior to executing Force-on-Force training scenarios during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., May 22, 2021. Mobility Guardian tests Mobility Airmen through a challenging, realistic and detailed scenario based on relevant, real-world security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    This work, Mobility Airmen conduct Force-on-Force training at Mobility Guardian, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    Force on Force
    Contingency Response
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

