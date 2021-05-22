Mobility Airmen conduct Force-on-Force training at Mobility Guardian

Mobility Airmen perform Force-on-Force training during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., May 22, 2021. Mobility Guardian is Air Mobility Command’s largest and longest training event, preparing forces for the current and future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

