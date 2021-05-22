Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Airmen conduct Force-on-Force training at Mobility Guardian [Image 1 of 11]

    Mobility Airmen conduct Force-on-Force training at Mobility Guardian

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Magazines loaded with blank 5.56 NATO rounds sit in an ammunition box for simulated Force-on-Force training during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., May 22, 2021. Mobility Guardian is Air Mobility Command’s largest and longest training event, preparing forces for the current and future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

    TAGS

    AMC
    Force on Force
    Contingency Response
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

