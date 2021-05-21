Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), center, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), right, and the Portuguese Navy's Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation

    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), center, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), right, and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation

    PORTUGAL

    05.21.2021

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    210521-N-LN075-1372
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), center, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), right, and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation during a photo exercise, May 21, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 05:34
    Location: PT
    ATLANTIC OCEAN
    U.S. NAVY
    READINESS
    Steadfast Defender 21
    Steadfast Defender 2021

