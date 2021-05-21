210521-N-LN075-1372

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), center, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), right, and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation during a photo exercise, May 21, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 05:34 Photo ID: 6658774 VIRIN: 210521-N-LN075-1372 Resolution: 6293x4195 Size: 1.07 MB Location: PT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), center, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), right, and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.