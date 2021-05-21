210521-N-LN075-1372
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), center, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), right, and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation during a photo exercise, May 21, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 05:34
|Photo ID:
|6658774
|VIRIN:
|210521-N-LN075-1372
|Resolution:
|6293x4195
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|PT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), center, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), right, and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT