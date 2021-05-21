Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORTUGAL

    05.21.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Justin Davidson- Beebe 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) Canadian Rear Adm. Steve Waddell, vice commander, U.S. Second Fleet (C2F), and commander of C2F’s forward-deployed Combined Task Force 20 arrives aboard a MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 21, 2021,in support of the NATO-led joint multilateral exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. Staff from Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), and C2F as the Maritime Component Command (MCC), are charged with employing maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. Steadfast Defender 2021 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Petrosino)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 05:34
    Location: PT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canadian Rear Adm. Steve Waddell, vice commander, U.S. Second Fleet (C2F) arrives aboard a MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Justin Davidson- Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Canadian Rear Adm. Steve Waddell, vice commander, U.S. Second Fleet (C2F) arrives aboard a MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima
    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), front, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation
    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), front, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation
    Canadian Rear Adm. Steve Waddell, vice commander, U.S. Second Fleet (C2F), and commander of C2F’s forward-deployed Combined Task Force 20, May 21, 2021,salutes sideboys from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima
    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), front, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation
    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), front, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation
    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), center, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), right, and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation
    he Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), right, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation
    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), center, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), right, and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation

    Steadfast Defender 21
    Steadfast Defender 2021

