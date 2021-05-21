Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), front, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Portuguese Navy's Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation

    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), front, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation

    PORTUGAL

    05.21.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Justin Davidson- Beebe 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    210521-N-LN075-1226
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), front, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation during a photo exercise, May 21, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 05:34
    Photo ID: 6658770
    VIRIN: 210521-N-LN075-1226
    Resolution: 2623x3934
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: PT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), front, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Portuguese Navy's Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation, by 1st Lt. Justin Davidson- Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Canadian Rear Adm. Steve Waddell, vice commander, U.S. Second Fleet (C2F) arrives aboard a MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima
    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), front, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation
    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), front, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation
    Canadian Rear Adm. Steve Waddell, vice commander, U.S. Second Fleet (C2F), and commander of C2F’s forward-deployed Combined Task Force 20, May 21, 2021,salutes sideboys from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima
    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), front, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation
    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), front, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation
    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), center, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), right, and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation
    he Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), right, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation
    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), center, the Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), right, and the Portuguese Navy’s Vasco da Gama-class frigate NRP Alvares Cabral (F 331) transit in formation

    ATLANTIC OCEAN
    SAILORS
    U.S. NAVY
    READINESS
    LHD 7
    Steadfast Defender 21
    Steadfast Defender 2021

