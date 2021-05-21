Canadian Rear Adm. Steve Waddell, vice commander, U.S. Second Fleet (C2F), and commander of C2F’s forward-deployed Combined Task Force 20, May 21, 2021,salutes sideboys from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) Canadian Rear Adm. Steve Waddell, vice commander, U.S. Second Fleet (C2F), and commander of C2F’s forward-deployed Combined Task Force 20, May 21, 2021,salutes sideboysfrom the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 21, 2021, as he is piped aboard for an operational overviewin support of the NATO-led joint multilateral exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. Staff from Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), and C2F as the Maritime Component Command (MCC), are charged with employing maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. Steadfast Defender 2021 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Petrosino)

