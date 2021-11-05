HSC-3 DVE and Terrain Landings

210511-N-EV253-1478 IMPERIAL COUNTY (May 11, 2021) – A Sikorsky MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, stationed on Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, executes a degraded visual environment tactical approach during pilot re-qualification curriculum. HSC 3 is the Navy’s west coast MH-60S fleet replacement squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

