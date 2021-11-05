Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-3 DVE and Terrain Landings [Image 9 of 9]

    HSC-3 DVE and Terrain Landings

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sara Eshleman 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3)

    210511-N-EV253-1672 IMPERIAL COUNTY (May 11, 2021) – A Sikorsky MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, stationed on Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, executes a degraded visual environment tactical approach during pilot re-qualification curriculum. HSC 3 is the Navy’s west coast MH-60S fleet replacement squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 01:54
    Photo ID: 6658675
    VIRIN: 210511-N-EV253-1672
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-3 DVE and Terrain Landings [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pilot
    Naval Aviation
    Naval Aircrewman
    HSC-3
    AWS
    Merlins

