210511-N-EV253-1188 SAN YSIDRO (May 11, 2021) – A Sikorsky MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, stationed on Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, executes a tactical approach during a terrain flight as part of pilot re-qualification in accordance with the Fleet Replacement Squadron Syllabus. HSC 3 is the Navy’s west coast MH-60S fleet replacement squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 01:53
|Photo ID:
|6658670
|VIRIN:
|210511-N-EV253-1188
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC-3 DVE and Terrain Landings [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT