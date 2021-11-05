HSC-3 DVE and Terrain Landings

210511-N-EV253-1048 SAN DIEGO (May 11, 2021) – Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Tyler Horchak, assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, monitors the environment surrounding an MH-60S Seahawk, ensuring the aircraft has proper clearance to takeoff as it taxis on the runway on Naval Air Station North Island. HSC 3 is the Navy’s west coast MH-60S fleet replacement squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 01:53 Photo ID: 6658668 VIRIN: 210511-N-EV253-1048 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 1.58 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US