U.S. Army Soldiers with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, donate construction materials to a school in Mogotillo, El Salvador, May 16, 2021. The Jose Anastasio Bonilla Education Center serves as the primary elementary school for the local community with an estimated 90 students enrolled - 60 boys and 30 girls. The building also serves as a community center and occasionally hosts communal events. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 18:20
|Photo ID:
|6658618
|VIRIN:
|210517-A-JV123-1015
|Resolution:
|1198x804
|Size:
|939.32 KB
|Location:
|MOGOTILLO, SV
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
JTF-B donates essential materials to school in Mogotillo, El Salvador through HAP
