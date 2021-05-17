Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-B donates essential materials to school in Mogotillo, El Salvador through HAP [Image 5 of 5]

    JTF-B donates essential materials to school in Mogotillo, El Salvador through HAP

    MOGOTILLO, EL SALVADOR

    05.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, donate construction materials to a school in Mogotillo, El Salvador, May 16, 2021. The Jose Anastasio Bonilla Education Center serves as the primary elementary school for the local community with an estimated 90 students enrolled - 60 boys and 30 girls. The building also serves as a community center and occasionally hosts communal events. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-B donates essential materials to school in Mogotillo, El Salvador through HAP [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

