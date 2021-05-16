Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-B donates essential materials to school in Mogotillo, El Salvador through HAP [Image 4 of 5]

    JTF-B donates essential materials to school in Mogotillo, El Salvador through HAP

    MOGOTILLO, EL SALVADOR

    05.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, donate construction materials to a school in Mogotillo, El Salvador, May 16, 2021. This school was selected and JTF-B worked to donate materials so they could renovate their kitchen, fix their sidewalks, improve their bathrooms and latrines, as well as fix damages done to the roof. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 18:20
    Photo ID: 6658611
    VIRIN: 210516-A-JV123-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 458.27 KB
    Location: MOGOTILLO, SV
