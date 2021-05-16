U.S. Army Soldiers with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, donate construction materials to a school in Mogotillo, El Salvador, May 16, 2021. This school was selected and JTF-B worked to donate materials so they could renovate their kitchen, fix their sidewalks, improve their bathrooms and latrines, as well as fix damages done to the roof. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 18:20 Photo ID: 6658608 VIRIN: 210516-A-JV123-1002 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 607.35 KB Location: MOGOTILLO, SV Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-B donates essential materials to school in Mogotillo, El Salvador through HAP [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.