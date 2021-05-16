JTF-B donates essential materials to school in Mogotillo, El Salvador through HAP

U.S. Army Soldiers with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, donate construction materials to a school in Mogotillo, El Salvador, May 16, 2021. The Jose Anastasio Bonilla Education Center serves as the primary elementary school for the local community with an estimated 90 students enrolled - 60 boys and 30 girls. The building also serves as a community center and occasionally hosts communal events. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

