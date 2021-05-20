210520-N-NY362-1134 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 20, 2021) Sailors fire a MK 38-25mm machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 14:16
|Photo ID:
|6658338
|VIRIN:
|210520-N-NY362-1134
|Resolution:
|5967x4262
|Size:
|786.73 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Killer Tomato [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Thomas Leishman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
