USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Killer Tomato

210520-N-NY362-1134 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 20, 2021) Sailors fire a MK 38-25mm machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

Date Taken: 05.20.2021
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA