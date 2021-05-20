Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Killer Tomato [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Killer Tomato

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Seaman Oswald Felix 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210520-N-BR419-1117 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 20, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Kevin Hubbard, from Camarillo, California, stands by to shoot a MK 38 – 25mm machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the catwalk of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Killer Tomato [Image 3 of 3], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS

    CVN 76
    Gunner’s Mate
    Killer Tomato
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Ammunition

