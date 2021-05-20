210520-N-BR419-1117 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 20, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Kevin Hubbard, from Camarillo, California, stands by to shoot a MK 38 – 25mm machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the catwalk of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 14:15
|Photo ID:
|6658337
|VIRIN:
|210520-N-BR419-1117
|Resolution:
|6079x4057
|Size:
|760.16 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Hometown:
|CAMARILLO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Killer Tomato [Image 3 of 3], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
