USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Killer Tomato

210520-N-BR419-1363 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 20, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Brandon Garcia, from Winslow, Arizona, fires a MK 38 – 25mm machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the catwalk of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Hometown: WINSLOW, AZ, US