DEFENDER-Europe 21: Skies over Albania

(FARKE AIRFIELD, Albania) --- From the control tower, an Albanian Air Force air traffic controller with the Cougar Helicopter Group watches a UH-60 Blackhawk take flight, May 21, 2021. The Albanians with the Cougar Helicopter Group have been facilitating the 1-131st Aviation Regiment’s missions for DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

