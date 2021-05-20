DEFENDER-Europe 21: Skies over Albania

(FARKE AIRFIELD, Albania) --- A UH-60 Blackhawk flies over the Kodra e Madhe mountains during a mission, May 21, 2021. The 1-131st Aviation Regiment is conducting missions for DEFENDER-Europe 21; these missions have provided air support to other units operating in the region. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

