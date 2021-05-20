(FARKE AIRFIELD, Albania) --- A UH-60 Blackhawk flies over the Kodra e Madhe mountains during a mission, May 21, 2021. The 1-131st Aviation Regiment is conducting missions for DEFENDER-Europe 21; these missions have provided air support to other units operating in the region. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 12:01
|Photo ID:
|6658293
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-AB787-042
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.49 MB
|Location:
|FARKE, AL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21: Skies over Albania [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT