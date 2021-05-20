Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DEFENDER-Europe 21: Skies over Albania [Image 1 of 5]

    DEFENDER-Europe 21: Skies over Albania

    FARKE, ALBANIA

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (FARKE AIRFIELD, Albania) --- Spc. Peter Kniskern, a crew chief with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, surveys the land while in-flight over Albania, May 21, 2021. The 1-131st Aviation Regiment has flown daily missions since arriving in Albania for DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 12:01
    Photo ID: 6658292
    VIRIN: 210520-A-AB787-963
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.07 MB
    Location: FARKE, AL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21: Skies over Albania [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DEFENDER-Europe 21: Skies over Albania
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: Skies over Albania
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: Skies over Albania
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: Skies over Albania
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: Skies over Albania

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Albania
    131st Aviation Regiment
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    DefenderEurope
    GuardItAl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT