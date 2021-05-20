DEFENDER-Europe 21: Skies over Albania

(FARKE AIRFIELD, Albania) --- Spc. Peter Kniskern, a crew chief with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, surveys the land while in-flight over Albania, May 21, 2021. The 1-131st Aviation Regiment has flown daily missions since arriving in Albania for DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

