DEFENDER-Europe 21: Skies over Albania

(FARKE AIRFIELD, Albania) --- A UH-60 Blackhawk flies towards Durres, a city on the coast of Albania, during a Local Area Orientation flight, May 21, 2021. The 1-131st Aviation Regiment have provided air support to other units operating in the region during DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 12:01
|Photo ID:
|6658296
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-AB787-258
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.34 MB
|Location:
|FARKE, AL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
