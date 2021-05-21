U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, conducts a practice show over Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 21, 2021. The team flies at airshows around the globe performing maneuvers that demonstrate the capabilities of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas J. De La Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 11:08 Photo ID: 6656667 VIRIN: 210521-F-QH368-1056 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 8.93 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Friday Sights: F-22 Demo Team Practice [Image 14 of 14], by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.