    Friday Sights: F-22 Demo Team Practice [Image 7 of 14]

    Friday Sights: F-22 Demo Team Practice

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, conducts a practice show over Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 21, 2021. The team flies at airshows around the globe performing maneuvers that demonstrate the capabilities of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas J. De La Pena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 11:06
    Photo ID: 6656653
    VIRIN: 210521-F-QH368-0786
    Resolution: 3897x2192
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friday Sights: F-22 Demo Team Practice [Image 14 of 14], by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Raptor
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    1FW
    F22 Demo

