U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, conducts a practice show over Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 21, 2021. The team flies at airshows around the globe performing maneuvers that demonstrate the capabilities of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas J. De La Pena)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 11:08
|Photo ID:
|6656666
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-QH368-1058
|Resolution:
|4923x3516
|Size:
|10.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Friday Sights: F-22 Demo Team Practice [Image 14 of 14], by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT