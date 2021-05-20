May. Gen. Miha Škerbinc , commander of the Slovenian Armed Forces, addresses distinguished guests during Exercise Adriatic Strike 2021 at Pocek range, Postojna, Slovenia, May 20, 2021. ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 is part of DEFENDER-EUROPE 21, which will exercise the command’s ability to integrate approximately 30,000 U.S., allied, and partner forces from 26 nations to conduct nearly-simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen nations from the Baltics, to Africa, and to the Black Sea and Balkan regions. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 05:51
|Photo ID:
|6656300
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-JM436-1600
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|6.46 MB
|Location:
|POSTOJNA, SI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adriatic Strike 2021 [Image 16 of 16], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT