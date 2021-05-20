Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adriatic Strike 2021 [Image 2 of 16]

    Adriatic Strike 2021

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    May. Gen. Miha Škerbinc, commander of the Slovenian Armed Forces, left, speaks with U.S. Army Gen. Tod D. Wolters, Commander of U.S. European Command, Maj. Gen. Joe Jarrard, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Maj. Gen. Robert Glavas, Chief of General Staff of the Slovenian Armed Forces, during Exercise Adriatic Strike 2021 at Pocek range, Postojna, Slovenia, May 20, 2021. ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 is part of DEFENDER-EUROPE 21, which will exercise the command’s ability to integrate approximately 30,000 U.S., allied, and partner forces from 26 nations to conduct nearly-simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen nations from the Baltics, to Africa, and to the Black Sea and Balkan regions. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 05:51
    Photo ID: 6656293
    VIRIN: 210520-A-JM436-1297
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 11.77 MB
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adriatic Strike 2021 [Image 16 of 16], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    StrongTogether
    trainingdoneright
    adriaticstrike21

