Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa and distinguished guests observe area during Exercise Adriatic Strike 2021 at Pocek range, Postojna, Slovenia, May 20, 2021. ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 is part of DEFENDER-EUROPE 21, which will exercise the command’s ability to integrate approximately 30,000 U.S., allied, and partner forces from 26 nations to conduct nearly-simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen nations from the Baltics, to Africa, and to the Black Sea and Balkan regions. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

