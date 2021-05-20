U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joe Jarrard, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, center, speaks with May. Gen. Miha Škerbinc, commander of the Slovenian Armed Forces, left, and Slovenian Minister of Defense Mag. Matej Tonin, right, during Exercise Adriatic Strike 2021 at Pocek range, Postojna, Slovenia, May 20, 2021. ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 is part of DEFENDER-EUROPE 21, which will exercise the command’s ability to integrate approximately 30,000 U.S., allied, and partner forces from 26 nations to conduct nearly-simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen nations from the Baltics, to Africa, and to the Black Sea and Balkan regions. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

