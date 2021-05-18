French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility

WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 18, 2021) Lt. Donna Powell, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa port operations officer and liaison officer gives her US Navy jack shoulder patch to an officer from French navy La Fayette-class general purpose frigate Surcouf (F711) at CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan May 18, 2021. Surcouf and Mistral-class landing helicopter dock Tonnerre (L9014) visited White Beach Naval Facility under the United Nations-Government of Japan Status of Forces Agreement. The visit was to conduct training and liaison with United Nations Command Rear (UNC-R), and base familiarization. This image has been altered for security purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

