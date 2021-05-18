WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 18, 2021) French navy Mistral-class landing helicopter dock Tonnerre (L9014) off the coast of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan May 18, 2021. Tonnerre and La Fayette-class general purpose frigate Surcouf (F711) visited White Beach Naval Facility under the United Nations-Government of Japan Status of Forces Agreement. The visit was to conduct training and liaison with United Nations Command Rear (UNC-R), and base familiarization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 02:26 Photo ID: 6656060 VIRIN: 210518-N-QY759-0032 Resolution: 6572x4694 Size: 1.9 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.