WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 18, 2021) French navy La Fayette-class general purpose frigate Surcouf (F711) pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan May 18, 2021. Surcouf and Mistral-class landing helicopter dock Tonnerre (L9014) visited White Beach Naval Facility under the United Nations-Government of Japan Status of Forces Agreement. The visit was to conduct training and liaison with United Nations Command Rear (UNC-R), and base familiarization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 02:26
|Photo ID:
|6656061
|VIRIN:
|210518-N-QY759-0074
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
