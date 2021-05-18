Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility [Image 1 of 9]

    French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 18, 2021) Tugs assist in maneuvering French navy La Fayette-class general purpose frigate Surcouf (F711) pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan May 18, 2021. Surcouf and Mistral-class landing helicopter dock Tonnerre (L9014) visited White Beach Naval Facility under the United Nations-Government of Japan Status of Forces Agreement. The visit was to conduct training and liaison with United Nations Command Rear (UNC-R), and base familiarization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 02:26
    Photo ID: 6656058
    VIRIN: 210518-N-QY759-0011
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility
    French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility
    French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility
    French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility
    French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility
    French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility
    French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility
    French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility
    French Navy Vessels Visit CFAO White Beach Naval Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    French navy
    White Beach
    UNC-R
    CFAO
    Tonnerre
    Surcouf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT