    National Guard Civil Support Teams, partner agencies conduct Exercise ORCA 2021 [Image 35 of 38]

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Sgt. Anthony Luiken, 103rd Civil Support Team, and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Ramos, 103rd CST, collect and seal samples at a simulated incident at the Anchorage Fire Training Center, May 19, in support of Exercise ORCA 2021. ORCA is a chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear threats response exercise designed for participants to provide support in the aftermath of hazardous materials incidents. ORCA tests interoperability between agencies, increases opportunities for working relationships, and practices requests for assistance methods. Approximately 250 National Guardsmen from CST units in Alaska, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Idaho, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin are in Alaska to participate in Exercise ORCA 2021. Numerous support units and civilian agencies participated in the exercise as well. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 21:02
    Photo ID: 6655745
    VIRIN: 210519-Z-PL215-1112
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    This work, National Guard Civil Support Teams, partner agencies conduct Exercise ORCA 2021 [Image 38 of 38], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military
    Alaska National Guard
    AKNG
    103rd CST
    ORCA 21

