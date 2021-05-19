National Guard Civil Support Teams, partner agencies conduct Exercise ORCA 2021

Members of the 103rd Civil Support Team conduct mission briefings before they send personnel into a tower at the Anchorage Fire Training Center to respond to a simulated incident May 19, as part of Exercise ORCA 2021. ORCA is a chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear threats response exercise designed for participants to provide support in the aftermath of hazardous materials incidents. ORCA tests interoperability between agencies, increases opportunities for working relationships, and practices requests for assistance methods. Approximately 250 National Guardsmen from CST units in Alaska, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Idaho, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin are in Alaska to participate in Exercise ORCA 2021. Numerous support units and civilian agencies participated in the exercise as well. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

